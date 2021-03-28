 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Temperatures in Chippewa Falls will be cool today. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Chippewa Falls could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.

