It will be a cold day in Chippewa Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 12 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2023 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the Chippewa Falls area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Chippewa Falls Sunday. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. P…
Chippewa Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25…
It will be a cold day in Chippewa Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. We'll see a low te…
Emergency officials in Mississippi say 23 people have been killed by tornadoes Friday night that destroyed buildings and knocked out power as …