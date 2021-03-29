Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Chippewa Falls could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 22 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from MON 12:00 PM CDT until MON 9:00 PM CDT. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI
