Cool temperatures will blanket the Chippewa Falls area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Chippewa Falls could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI
