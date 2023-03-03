Cool temperatures will blanket the Chippewa Falls area Friday. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2023 in Chippewa Falls, WI
