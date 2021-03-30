 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Chippewa Falls Tuesday. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Chippewa Falls could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 19 mph. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.

