Cool temperatures will blanket the Chippewa Falls area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 94% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI
