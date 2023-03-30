Chippewa Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 92% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2023 in Chippewa Falls, WI
