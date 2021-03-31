 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Chippewa Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Chippewa Falls could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News