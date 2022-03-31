Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

It will be a cold day in Chippewa Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. Chippewa Falls could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.