Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Chippewa Falls Thursday. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.