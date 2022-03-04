 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Chippewa Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

