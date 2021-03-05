Chippewa Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 17 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI
