Chippewa Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 94% chance of precipitation. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Ice Storm Warning from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Chippewa Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low te…
Chippewa Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecas…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 25. A 11-degree low is fo…
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Generally fair. Low 17F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, wit…
Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 9F. Winds light and vari…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. We'll see a low temperature …
It will be a cold day in Chippewa Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low.…
Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Overcast. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Chippewa Falls people should be prepared…
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chi…
Chippewa Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …