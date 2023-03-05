The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Chippewa Falls Sunday. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.