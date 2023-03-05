The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Chippewa Falls Sunday. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2023 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
All precipitation types are expected in the state today with some seeing a lot of rain, others significant ice, and a few heavy snow. See when…
It will be a cold day in Chippewa Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
Chippewa Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…
Chippewa Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low tem…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Chippewa Falls area Friday. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees to…