Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls today. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI
