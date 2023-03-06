Chippewa Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until MON 3:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2023 in Chippewa Falls, WI
