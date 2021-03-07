 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Chippewa Falls temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.

