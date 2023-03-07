Cool temperatures will blanket the Chippewa Falls area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.