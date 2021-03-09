Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Chippewa Falls area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.