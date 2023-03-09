It will be a cold day in Chippewa Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2023 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Another winter storm for Wisconsin Thursday into Friday. Get the latest on timing and snow amounts here
Just isolated rain showers for Wednesday, but a large area of snow looks to spread across the state Thursday. How long it sticks around and ho…
No worries this morning, but conditions will be going downhill during the afternoon Thursday as snow spreads across the state. Find out when t…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Chippewa Falls area Friday. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees to…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Chippewa Falls Sunday. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. T…
Chippewa Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…