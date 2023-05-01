Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2023 in Chippewa Falls, WI
