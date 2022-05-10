Here is today's weather outlook for May. 10, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Chippewa Falls will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.