Chippewa Falls will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 10, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI
