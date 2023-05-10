Chippewa Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.