 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Chippewa Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from MON 11:00 PM CDT until TUE 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News