The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
There's a chance of rain across Wisconsin today and Friday, but rain will be spending more time in the southern part of the state. See when the best chance of rain is and when we'll dry out again.
Showers from Madison to Kenosha today before we dry out for Friday night. Rain will make a comeback for Sunday though. Find out who has the best chance of seeing rain in our complete weekend forecast.
Chippewa Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Pa…
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 48F. Winds SE a…
Chippewa Falls will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 56F…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Chippewa Falls area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
The Lee Weather Team continues to share stories on all things weather and meteorology, and the timing on this latest episode couldn't come at a better time.
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Chippewa Falls area. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Win…