Chippewa Falls will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 30% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2023 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Chippewa Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies…
Chippewa Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees toda…
Folks in the Chippewa Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. A 48-degree low is fo…
Chippewa Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
When a tornado warning is issued, what should you do? In our latest edition of "Weather Explained," a step-by-step guide to help keep you and …