Chippewa Falls will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 30% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.