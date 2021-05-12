 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Chippewa Falls area. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from WED 2:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.

