Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 96. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 67 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until THU 12:30 AM CDT.