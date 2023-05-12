Temperatures will be warm Friday in Chippewa Falls. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2023 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Chippewa Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies…
Chippewa Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees toda…
Folks in the Chippewa Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. A 48-degree low is fo…
Chippewa Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
It might not rain or snow in space, but our solar system is pretty active.