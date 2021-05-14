 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

