Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.

