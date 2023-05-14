Folks in the Chippewa Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2023 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Chippewa Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 …
Chippewa Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees toda…
Folks in the Chippewa Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. A 48-degree low is fo…
Chippewa Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
It might not rain or snow in space, but our solar system is pretty active.