Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Folks in the Chippewa Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.