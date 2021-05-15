 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Folks in the Chippewa Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News