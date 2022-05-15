Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

It will be a warm day in Chippewa Falls. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.