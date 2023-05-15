Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Chippewa Falls area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2023 in Chippewa Falls, WI
