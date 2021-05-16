Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Chippewa Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.