Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Chippewa Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 48F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Folk…
This evening in Chippewa Falls: Clear to partly cloudy. Widespread frost likely. Low near 30F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, temperatures …
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. …
Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chippewa Falls will see warm temperatures thi…
Folks in the Chippewa Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Periods of…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low around 40F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in th…
This evening in Chippewa Falls: A few clouds. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Chippewa Falls area will see highs in the 6…
Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild te…
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures.…