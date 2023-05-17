The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Chippewa Falls community. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 17, 2023 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Chippewa Falls area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low t…
Folks in the Chippewa Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low te…
Folks in the Chippewa Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 …
Chippewa Falls will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Chippewa Falls community. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in …