Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Chippewa Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 52% chance of rain. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.