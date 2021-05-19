Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

It will be a warm day in Chippewa Falls. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.