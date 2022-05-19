Chippewa Falls will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 88% chance of precipitation. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI
