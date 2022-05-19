Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Chippewa Falls will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 88% chance of precipitation. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.