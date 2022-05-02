Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Chippewa Falls area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.