Chippewa Falls will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.