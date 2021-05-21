Here is today's weather outlook for May. 21, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Chippewa Falls area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 82% chance of precipitation. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.