The Chippewa Falls area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 22, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Chippewa Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Periods of…
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures.…
Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chippewa Falls will see warm temperatures thi…
Today's temperature in Chippewa Falls will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
This evening in Chippewa Falls: A few clouds. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Chippewa Falls area will see highs in the 6…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Chippewa Falls area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperat…
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 59F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of…
Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 48F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Folk…
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Chippewa Falls folks should be prep…
This evening in Chippewa Falls: Clear to partly cloudy. Widespread frost likely. Low near 30F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, temperatures …