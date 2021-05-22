 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 22, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 22, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

The Chippewa Falls area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.

