Here is today's weather outlook for May. 23, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Today's temperature in Chippewa Falls will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 76% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.