Here is today's weather outlook for May. 23, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Folks in the Chippewa Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from MON 2:00 AM CDT until MON 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.

