Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Air Quality Alert until WED 12:15 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2023 in Chippewa Falls, WI
