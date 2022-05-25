Here is today's weather outlook for May. 25, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Chippewa Falls temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.