The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Chippewa Falls community. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 26, 2023 in Chippewa Falls, WI
